Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 97,999 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,006,550 shares of company stock worth $940,533,596. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH opened at $45.72 on Friday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

