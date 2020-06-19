Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.13% of Carter Bank and Trust worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARE opened at $7.51 on Friday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

