Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 757,082 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Qiagen worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,672,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $111,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Qiagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. Qiagen NV has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Warburg Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.