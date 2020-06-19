Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIV. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

