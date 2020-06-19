Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,131 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Tata Motors worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTM. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.