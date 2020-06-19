Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $26.27 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

