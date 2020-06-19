Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Position Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

PFFD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

