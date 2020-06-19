Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 1,657.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Camping World worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Camping World by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 234,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,395,735.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Camping World stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.67 and a beta of 4.07.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Camping World’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

