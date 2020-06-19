BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 51,262 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 272.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Interface were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Interface by 9.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Interface by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interface by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Interface by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Interface stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.32. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $499.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.13 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

