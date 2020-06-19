Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $22,426,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $5,535,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3,985.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNBR opened at $41.79 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

