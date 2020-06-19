BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,743 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,896,000 after acquiring an additional 66,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,896,000 after purchasing an additional 337,155 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

