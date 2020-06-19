Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO Sells $2,018,326.98 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 22,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $2,018,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 197 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $17,590.13.

On Monday, June 8th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $62,002.17.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

