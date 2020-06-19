US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in US Foods were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 259.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after buying an additional 2,568,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 948.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.40. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

