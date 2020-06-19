Federated Hermes Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,789 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.