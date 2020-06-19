TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino Sells 80,000 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 80,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget Inc has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

