Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 441 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in II-VI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

IIVI opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,049 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

