Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

SWAV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

SWAV opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $62.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $187,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,792.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,601 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

