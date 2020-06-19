Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BFAM. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Atkinson acquired 1,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.64 per share, with a total value of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

