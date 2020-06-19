APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Buckle as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Buckle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Buckle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of BKE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.20. Buckle Inc has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.67 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra downgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.