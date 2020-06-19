APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires New Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Under Armour by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.85 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UA shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

