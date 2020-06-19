Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

SC opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

In other news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

