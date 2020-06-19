Eric B. Paley Sells 1,500 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.69, for a total value of $547,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,136.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $394.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $396.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Stephens cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,223,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

