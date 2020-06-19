Insider Buying: Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Director Frank P. Willey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CNNE opened at $37.31 on Friday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 564.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

