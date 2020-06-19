Insider Selling: Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells 11,859 Shares of Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $564,962.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Stacy Bowman sold 29,596 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,410,545.36.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 17,783.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,945 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,437,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Chewy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Chewy by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

