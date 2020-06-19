eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CFO Sells $652,146.56 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $652,146.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,823.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $107.98 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $9,344,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

