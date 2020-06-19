eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CFO Sells $652,146.56 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $652,146.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,823.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $107.98 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.