Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

THR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Thermon Group stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.14 million, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $88.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.25 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,777.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Press purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at $618,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Thermon Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Thermon Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

