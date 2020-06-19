Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to “Buy”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get TTEC alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of TTEC opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TTEC by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.