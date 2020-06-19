DA Davidson Increases Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $31.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Repay from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 134.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Repay by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

