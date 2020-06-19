Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 395,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 553,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 232,472 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $297,725.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at $760,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 40.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

