Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $351.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.37. The company has a market cap of $1,523.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $355.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

