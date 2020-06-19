Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $351.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,523.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.37. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $355.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

