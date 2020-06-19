Total Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,410 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

