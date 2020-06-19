Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

Microsoft stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

