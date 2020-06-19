Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,673 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 112,512 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GameStop by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 647,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Shares of GME opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $300.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.02. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

