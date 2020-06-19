Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Coty worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $5,625,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. Coty Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

