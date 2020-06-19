Steve Oblak Sells 2,196 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 2,196 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $427,517.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,789,473.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Steve Oblak sold 5,025 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $1,000,075.50.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $2,201,312.96.

On Thursday, April 16th, Steve Oblak sold 894 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $71,537.88.

Shares of W stock opened at $200.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $209.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lowered their target price on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

