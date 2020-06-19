Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.12

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 7621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

SFSHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pièce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

