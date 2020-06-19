David A. Vort Sells 11,264 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,246,474.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,346,836.48.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.