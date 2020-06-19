Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a $52.00 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of ORCL opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 68.43%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

