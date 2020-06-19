SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.90

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

SEGXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

