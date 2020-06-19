Ledger Susan St. Sells 13,931 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 13,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $2,443,776.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,352,032.32.

On Monday, June 1st, Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $876,598.80.

On Friday, May 22nd, Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $358,122.65.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $334,049.93.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ledger Susan St. sold 3,127 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $390,875.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Ledger Susan St. sold 6,154 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $780,757.98.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $186.20 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $192.75. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.65.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Splunk by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,306 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 548,012 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after purchasing an additional 473,790 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

