21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for 21Vianet Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231,433 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

