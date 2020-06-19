MarineMax Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

HZO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $473.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.83. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $40,541.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

