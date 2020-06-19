Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEA. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

