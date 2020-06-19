Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Increases By 45.8%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.