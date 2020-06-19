Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 981.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

