Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Daimler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

DDAIF opened at $41.06 on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

