Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOH. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 196,932 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 122.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 196,079 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $4,756,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

