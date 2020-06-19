Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Shares of BC stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $67.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,049,000 after buying an additional 335,353 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after buying an additional 259,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 228,304 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after buying an additional 326,762 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

