SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

BC stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Brunswick by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

